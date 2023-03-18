16,000 Powerloom Gamosas Seized in Last 1 Year: Assam Textile Minister

As many as 16,000 power loom Gamosas were seized from the markets across Assam in the last one year to promote handmade products by the weavers. This was informed by Handloom and Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma on Friday.

While replying to a Zero Hour discussion raised by Congress MLA Diganta Barman at Assam Legislative Assembly during budget session, Brahma said that the state agencies are conducting a drive against the sale of powerloom ‘Gamosas’.

Brahma informed the assembly, “We have seized 16,000 Gamosas so far since April last year. We will continue this drive.”

“We send these to Kolkata for testing and it takes time to get the report on the quality of the product. Our district officers are conducting raids. The CM has given orders to continue with the raids and there will be no compromise on that,” he added.

Brahma further said that along with Gamosas, polyester-mixed Mekhala Chadar were also seized as per an order from the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, MLA Barman suggested the government to destroy the seized machine-made Gamosas to send a message against such products.