‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’: AKVIB Prepares 50,000 National Flags

To celebrate 75th Independence Day, as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB), who is the authorized government organization to prepare National flag joined the campaign to prepare around 50,000 flags in Independence Day.

Addressing a press conference, AKVIB Chairman Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita said that they have a target of 50,000 pieces of national flags to make and so far 30,000 has been completed whose amount is Rs. 90,15,250.

So far they have received orders from parts of India such as Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and other states. Apart from government offices, they have also received orders from individuals and private organizations.

Kalita further stated that due to lack of workforce they are unable to increase the target of making National Flags. “Around 30-35 workers are engaged in preparing flags which is not sufficient. It is due to the lack of manpower that we cannot go beyond a limit to make the National Flags,” Kalita added.