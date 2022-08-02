‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’: AKVIB Prepares 50,000 National Flags

To celebrate 75th Independence Day, as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB), who is the authorized government organization to prepare National flag joined the campaign to prepare around 50,000 flags in Independence Day.
Addressing a press conference, AKVIB Chairman Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita said that they have a target of 50,000 pieces of national flags to make and so far 30,000 has been completed whose amount is Rs. 90,15,250.
So far they have received orders from parts of India such as Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and other states. Apart from government offices, they have also received orders from individuals and private organizations.
Kalita further stated that due to lack of workforce they are unable to increase the target of making National Flags. “Around 30-35 workers are engaged in preparing flags which is not sufficient. It is due to the lack of manpower that we cannot go beyond a limit to make the National Flags,” Kalita added.
“As the workload has increased the workers are working overtime from morning till late evening to complete their orders. Additionally we have also provided them with living arrangements,” he added.
However, the few workers alleged, “We are not paid regularly and we also didn’t get the adequate amount. We have to wait for months to get the payment.”
“We are also not receiving any extra amount for working overtime,” they alleged.
AKVIB urged citizens to buy national flag prepared by them rather than market bought low quality flags.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urges Indians to hoist our National Flag in their home during 13-15 August as part of the campaign.
He also urges everyone to put our national flag as profile picture across social media. Earlier today, he himself set Tiranga as profile picture in social media along with other ministers.