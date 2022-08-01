Mamata Banerjee Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Amid ED Probe Into Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that there will be cabinet reshuffle in the state on Wednesday with four or five new faces likely.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids on former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his associates in a teacher recruitment scam.

Banerjee said, “We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone.”

She said that they don’t plan to dissolve the entire cabinet and form a new one. Stating that the number of districts have increased in the state from 23 to 30, the Bengal CM mentioned that many were writing to her.