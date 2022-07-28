‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be launched in Guwahati

In lieu with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a centre selling national flags will be set up at Six Mile in Assam’s Guwahati.

This was stated by the Collector of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) ACS Dipshikha Saikia.

The progrmme which is an initiative of the GMC will be held from August 13 to 15. It has been launched to motivate people of the city to hoist the national flag at every household this Independence Day.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been launched by the Government of India to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.