Assam: Jehadi Linkman Arrested in Morigaon

One person has been arrested in Assam for alleged links with a jehadi group.

The jehadi linkman has been arrested from Moirabari in Morigaon district. He has been identified as Mufti Mustafa, the head of Jamiulhuda Madrassa in Moirabari.

He has been arrested after the Morigaon Police conducted search operations at the Madrassa and other residences in Moirabari on Wednesday night.

The police seized various documents including a bank passbook and mobile phones from Mustafa’s possession. The Madrassa has also ben sealed by the police.

According to the locals, they are not aware of the reason why Mustafa has been arrested.

One of the locals said, “The Morigaon Police, army, and other officials conducted search operations at Mustafa’s residence and at the Madrassa for at least two hours yesterday night. Mustafa was picked up by the police. We do not have any idea why he was arrested.”

The police are conducting further investigation in regard to the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Assam DGP Bhaskar jyoti Mahanta said, “The militant organisations are gradually trying to target Assam. They are entering the state via Bangladesh. They are trying to provoke Muslim youths of the state by fostering 'Hadith' education to them.”