'Har Ghar Tiranga': Police, Transport Dept Organize Bike Rally In Guwahati
In anticipation of the 78th Independence Day, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Assam police, and state transport department organized a bike and car rally in Guwahati on Tuesday, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an initiative that aims to foster a sense of national pride and patriotism among residents.
Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, Sumit Sattawan, said that the rally is intended to encourage citizens to display the national flag and embrace patriotic sentiments.
"We have organised this bike and car rally in line with the government's instructions. For the past two years, we have been organising Har Ghar Tiranga programmes every year. In line with those programmes, this rally has been organised today. In various parts of Assam, such kinds of rallies are being organised. The sole purpose is to instil that nationalistic feeling and to ensure that everybody flaunts their flag on 15th August..." said the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner.
On Monday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal led a bike rally in Tinsukia, accompanied by BJP Yuva Morcha members, in support of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the third edition of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, running from August 9-15. The campaign encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and share selfies with the flag, aiming to enhance national pride.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the campaign, urging citizens to make it a mass movement. On August 9, he changed his social media profile picture to the Tricolour and encouraged others to do the same, promoting widespread participation in the campaign.