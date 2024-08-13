'Har Ghar Tiranga': Police, Transport Dept Organize Bike Rally In Guwahati

"We have organised this bike and car rally in line with the government's instructions. For the past two years, we have been organising Har Ghar Tiranga programmes every year. In line with those programmes, this rally has been organised today. In various parts of Assam, such kinds of rallies are being organised. The sole purpose is to instil that nationalistic feeling and to ensure that everybody flaunts their flag on 15th August..." said the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner.