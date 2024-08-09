PM Modi Urges Nation to Join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement, Change Profile Pictures

The Prime Minister also provided a link for citizens to upload their selfies with the national flag as part of the campaign's celebrations. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which is set to officially launch on August 11, will see the BJP lead a Tiranga Yatra across the nation, culminating on August 14. During this period, the national flag will be prominently displayed on homes, shops, and offices, accompanied by a nationwide cleanliness drive.