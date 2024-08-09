PM Modi Urges Nation to Join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement, Change Profile Pictures

As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to transform the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative into a nationwide movement by proudly hoisting the national flag at their homes. In a move to inspire others, PM Modi changed his profile picture on social media to the Tricolour and encouraged everyone to do the same.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com."
The Prime Minister also provided a link for citizens to upload their selfies with the national flag as part of the campaign's celebrations. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which is set to officially launch on August 11, will see the BJP lead a Tiranga Yatra across the nation, culminating on August 14. During this period, the national flag will be prominently displayed on homes, shops, and offices, accompanied by a nationwide cleanliness drive.
In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on July 28, PM Modi urged all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a way to honor Independence Day. He noted the growing popularity of sharing selfies with the national flag on social media and called on party leaders and workers to ensure widespread participation by having the flag hoisted on homes, offices, and shops.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the broader Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, which was launched in 2021 to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The campaign aims to instill a deep sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the significance of the Indian National Flag.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Government of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the rich history, culture, and achievements of the nation. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India, who have played a pivotal role in the country's journey thus far and are central to PM Modi's vision of India 2.0, driven by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).