Hardcore Kuki Militant Apprehended in Guwahati’s Boragaon

Pratidin Time
The Garchuk Police apprehended a hardcore member of a Kuki militant outfit from Boragaon, sources said on Thursday. The militant has been identified as Haulungmang Hamta.

As per sources, he had been operating undercover in Guwahati for a long time. He was nabbed in a covert operation based on intelligence inputs on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from the Boragaon area.

Meanwhile, a team from Manipur Police has already arrived at the Garhchuk Police Station. The militant will soon be handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal proceedings.

