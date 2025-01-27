Garchuk Police Detain Dergaon Resident Over Bomb Scare at ISBT

The Garchuk police on Monday have detained a person in connection with the bomb scare at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on January 26.

According to reports, the man identified as Mintu Bharali, a resident of Golaghat district’s Dergaon had abandoned his bag in front of a shop and disappeared, triggering panic at the ISBT.

Acting on the situation, Garchuk police launched an investigation and successfully apprehended the suspect.

On Sunday morning, Guwahati Police swiftly responded to an unclaimed bag found near the ISBT, triggering concerns over possible explosives during the Republic Day celebrations. The area was immediately cordoned off for safety.