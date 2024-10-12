Nayab Singh Saini to Take Oath as Haryana Chief Minister on Oct 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to establish its government for a third consecutive term in Haryana, with Nayab Singh Saini set to take the oath of office as Chief Minister on October 17.
This follows the party's impressive victory in the recent assembly elections, where they secured a record 48 seats, surpassing the Congress by 11 seats.
Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place in Panchkula.
"We have received the nod from the PM that on October 17, in Panchkula, the CM and council of ministers will take the oath," Khattar stated.
To ensure a smooth event, a 10-member committee, led by the Panchkula District Commissioner, has been formed by the chief secretary to manage the arrangements for the ceremony.
Ahead of his swearing-in, Nayab Singh Saini met with Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders in Delhi. He also conferred with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana. Saini's selection as Chief Minister was anticipated, as the party had indicated during the campaign that he would be their nominee for the top post.
In the assembly elections, the BJP achieved its best-ever results, winning 48 seats while the Congress secured 37. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced significant setbacks, with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managing to secure only two seats. This victory solidifies the BJP's stronghold in the state.
While the party celebrates its electoral success, the new cabinet will need to navigate the challenges arising from the elections. Eight out of the ten outgoing ministers faced defeat, but two ministers, Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat Rural and Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabhgarh, emerged victorious and are expected to be considered for ministerial roles in the new government.
Haryana has a maximum capacity of 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister, making strategic appointments crucial for the upcoming term.
As the BJP prepares for its third term, the political landscape in Haryana is poised for significant developments, with Saini at the helm.