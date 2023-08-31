Has Nilachal Flyover Become New ‘Liquor Adda’?

Hours after Assam’s longest flyover was inaugurated in Maligaon, Nilachal Flyover, a few bottles of liquor were found atop the flyover on Thursday morning raising concerns among the locals.
The recovery of beer bottles suggested that some youngsters might have had a drinking party atop the flyover leaving the bottles there.
This has raised concerns among the locals as it is the longest flyover currently in the state and if it becomes a new ‘liquor adda’ then it would be unsafe for the commuters, especially girls giving rise to more crimes.
A few locals have suggested that either police patrolling should be conducted at night or CCTV should be installed in the flyover to avoid any untoward situation.
Meanwhile, spit stains were also noticed which is widely condemned by the citizens as it destroys the beautification of the flyover.
Earlier on Tuesday, a group of drunken youths created chaos on the flyover by physically assaulting one worker during the early hours of Wednesday.
The youths drove into the flyover in a car, bearing the registration number AS01 OW 9017, at 2.45 a.m. and thrashed a worker, Arup Thakuria, working at the flyover ahead of its opening.
They also attacked other workers, identified as Anup Jyoti Choudhury, Nur Islam, Saminul Islam, Mukul Narzary and Kiran Boro, in an inebriate state.
It was further learned that the drunken youth also threatened to kill the project manager of Gautam Constructions, to whom the contract for the construction of the flyover was given, Ripon Deka.
It may be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Nilachal flyover on Wednesday evening.