Hatigaon Murder: Accused Confess To Killing Businessman For Money

The prime accused in the murder of a businessman in Guwahati's Hatigaon confessed to the crime on Friday. The accused, who is in police custody, also disclosed the motive behind the killing and how the crime was committed, before the police.
The case pertains to the death of Syed Ali, a resident of Guwahati's Hatigaon. He was found murdered at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Saturday (July 13) morning.
According to the police, the four suspects accused of the crime, who had been arrested earlier, confessed to committing the murder. Identified as Rahul Amin, Nazrul Haque, Mojamil Haque and Ajijur Ali, they were employed by the deceased Syed Ali, the police said.
The accused reportedly told the police that he along with his friends planned to kill Ali purely for his money and there was no other motive behind it.
According to their confession, while one of them sat on Ali to prevent him from moving while another strangulated him, leaving him dead.
Earlier, it was suspected that Ali was murdered by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday (July 12) night. Both of them were traceless since the body was found.
Sources informed that Ali had been residing at the rented house for the last two months with his family. At the time of the crime, Ali was alone as his family had gone to their hometown for summer vacations.
The case took a turn when the deceased's landlord revealed about his bigamy. According to Syed's landlord, he lived with his first wife in Sundarban Nagar in Hatigaon, Guwahati. His second wife resides in the Housefed locality of Hatigaon.
A few days before the Eid al-Adha, the second wife came to the rented house in Sundarban Nagar, leading to a dispute between the two wives. The altercation reportedly escalated, with the second wife physically assaulting the first wife, the landlord said.