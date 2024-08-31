Hatigaon Police to Take Custody of Family Accused of Job Fraud

The Hatigaon Police are set to take the custody of Putuli Deka’s family, who are accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud, reportedly swindling approximately Rs 1 crore from several individuals by promising jobs and contracts for further investigation.
The scam came into light when the Crime Branch arrested Putuli Deka on August 23. Her son, Kaustav Baruah and daughter in law, Jupitara Baruah, both who are alleged to have played significant roles in the scam were absconding only to be arrested later on August 25.
The trio allegedly gained the trust of victims by fraudulently using the name of Hemanta Choudhury, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Assam.
Moreover, Kaustav Baruah, had even posed as a doctor using fake certificates.
A case of fraud has been registered against Putuli Deka and Kaustav Baruah at the Hatigaon Police Station.