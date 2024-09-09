Hatigaon PS Cop Dissuades Scam Victim From Filing FIR Against YouTuber

Notably, on September 8, Ashraful Haque filed an FIR against YouTuber Bhaskar Dutta at the Hatigaon Police Station. The FIR stated that Bhaskar gave death threats to Ashraful through messages and WhatsApp calls.

Haque is a victim of the financial fraud orchestrated by Trading For A Living (TFAL) proprietor Sapnanil Das and he has been fighting a legal battle against Das.

According to Ashraful, this is not the first time he has received threats. Previously, associates of Swapnanil Das had also issued similar warnings to him.