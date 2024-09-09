Hatigaon PS Cop Dissuades Scam Victim From Filing FIR Against YouTuber

Serious allegations have been leveled against the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatigaon Police Station for gross misconduct and intimidation.
As per sources, these allegations have been leveled by Ashraful Haque, the person who had filed an FIR against Assam YouTuber Bhaskar Dutta. Ashraful Haque has alleged that the SI had threatened him while trying to file an FIR against Bhaskar Dutta at the police station.
Further, Ashraful has alleged that SI Ali also pressured him to withdraw the FIR, making threats and intimidating him during the process.
Notably, on September 8, Ashraful Haque filed an FIR against YouTuber Bhaskar Dutta at the Hatigaon Police Station. The FIR stated that Bhaskar gave death threats to Ashraful through messages and WhatsApp calls.
Haque is a victim of the financial fraud orchestrated by Trading For A Living (TFAL) proprietor Sapnanil Das and he has been fighting a legal battle against Das.
According to Ashraful, this is not the first time he has received threats. Previously, associates of Swapnanil Das had also issued similar warnings to him.