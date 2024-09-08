FIR Filed Against Assam YouTuber Over Death Threats to Trading Scam Victim

A complaint has been filed against a prominent YouTuber of Assam for allegedly giving death threats to an individual, sources said on Sunday.
The FIR has been filed by Ashraful Haque, at the Hatigaon Police Station. Haque is a victim of the financial fraud orchestrated by Trading For A Living (TFAL) proprietor Sapnanil Das and he has been fighting a legal battle against Das.
As per allegations leveled by Ashraful Haque, he has been facing death threats by content creator Bhaskar Dutta. The threats have come through messages and WhatsApp calls. According to Ashraful, this is not the first time he has received threats. Previously, associates of Swapnanil Das had also issued similar warnings to him.
Ashraful’s ordeal began when he became a victim of an online trading scam allegedly run by Swapnanil Das. He claims that he fell into the trap through Bhaskar Dutta's YouTube channel "Purbanchal." After realizing the scam, Ashraful made the details public, both to the police and the media.
Following his exposure of the scam, Ashraful has reportedly been receiving threats from Bhaskar Dutta. The latest threats, delivered via phone, prompted Ashraful to file a formal complaint at Hatigaon Police Station, seeking protection and justice.
The police arrested Sapnanil Das on charges of taking people's money to invest in stock markets after interrogating him for hours. This comes amid heightened interest of authorities in the wake of investment scams surfacing across Assam. DB Stock Broking's Dipankar Barman and another individual named Bishal Phukan are involved in similar scams. Sapnanil has been accused of raking in people's money to invest in the stock market through online trading platforms.