FIR Filed Against Assam YouTuber Over Death Threats to Trading Scam Victim

As per allegations leveled by Ashraful Haque, he has been facing death threats by content creator Bhaskar Dutta. The threats have come through messages and WhatsApp calls. According to Ashraful, this is not the first time he has received threats. Previously, associates of Swapnanil Das had also issued similar warnings to him.

Ashraful’s ordeal began when he became a victim of an online trading scam allegedly run by Swapnanil Das. He claims that he fell into the trap through Bhaskar Dutta's YouTube channel "Purbanchal." After realizing the scam, Ashraful made the details public, both to the police and the media.