"He Is A King, Dumps Decisions On People": Akhil Gogoi On Assam CM

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a king and alleged that he dumps his decisions on the people of the state who suffer because of it.

Gogoi, who began his hunger strike near the Ambedkar statue at Last Gate in Guwahati’s Dispur area today mentioned it to reporters.

He sat on a hunger strike protesting against the non-privatization of schools in Assam.

According to Gogoi, the state government should rethink on its decisions. The amalgamation of government-funded schools in Assam is never a good decision for the education system, he said.

The chief of Raijor Dal, Gogoi said that his party will always fight against such decisions of the state cabinet.

He further said that protests against this decision of the government will be carried out at different parts of the state. Protests will be organised in Jorhat and Sivasagar tomorrow, informed Gogoi.