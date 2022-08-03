50 Women Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Andhra Pradesh Plant

At least 50 women workers were hospitalized on Tuesday after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant in the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh’s Atchutapuram.

According to initial reports, the women fell unconscious due to vomiting and nausea from inhaling poisonous gas at Quantum Seeds, a unit in Brandix.

Anakapalle police said that a few women fell ill following a gas leak in a company located in Atchutapuram. Some of them were rushed to a local hospital. No one was allowed to enter the premises as police waited for Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Bureau (APPCB) officials to arrive and assess the plant.

Anakapalle inspector of police said, “The incident took place between 6:15 pm to 7 pm. There were around 1000 employees in the second shift, which was between 2 pm to 10 pm. 50 women complaining of vomiting and nausea were shifted to Ankapalle Hospital.”

The official further said, “All others have been evacuated. The situation is under control. The employees fell sick with mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment. The reason for the incident is yet to be known. No fatalities have been reported.”