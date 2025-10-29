He Returned to the River, But His Voice Still Echoes: Zubeen Lives On

Assam's beloved singer, songwriter, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg's ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra today with an atmosphere full of grief and silence. The rituals were performed near the ghat of Umananda Temple in Guwahati when his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur carried out the rituals with trembling hands and eyes full of tears.

The last rites were performed under the guidance of priest Pankaj Sarma of Sri Sri Sukreshwar Devalaya, Pan Bazar. Garima Saikia Garg was seen unable to hold back her tears during the immersion ceremony.

This farewell scene came nearly a month after Zubeen's premature demise on September 19, 2025. He was cremated on September 23 in Sonapur, where oceanic fans gathered at Hatimura, hoping to catch a glimpse of him for the last time. The audience on that day was not an audience—it was a family torn apart.

A Legacy That Will Not Fade

Though Assam mourns, Zubeen's voice continues to ring through. His new movie, Roi Roi Binale, will now get to see the light of day. It is no ordinary movie—his valedictory gift. Zubeen dreamt of it, composed its music and directed it. What began as a working project has now become an emotional offering to millions.

The release of Roi Roi Binale is now no longer a cinematic event. It has turned into a collective memory—an event where Assam can hear Zubeen sing once more.

A State That Refuses to Keep Mum

Yet, with all that sadness, there is also a storm brewing in Assam. There is one question people have that refuses to die:

"What actually happened to Zubeen Garg?"

More than a month has passed, and no satisfactory reason has yet been discovered regarding the circumstances of his death. Across the state, a movement has been initiated on the streets—quiet at times, vocal at times—but persistent. Young students, artists, farmers, tea garden workers, daily wage laborers—people belonging to all strata of Assam are ruled by one emotion: Zubeen has to be given justice.

This sentiment reached the upper levels of the state. On Tuesday, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to visit the Chhath Puja location on the Brahmaputra riverbanks in Guwahati, he was greeted not with blessings but with a loud and firm voice from the people:

"Nyay lage! Zubeen Gargor nyay lage!"

(We want justice for Zubeen Garg.)

The Chief Minister returned with, "He will receive justice.".

But everywhere in Assam now, people feel that words are no longer sufficient—people want the truth, they want answers, and they want them immediately.

His Spirit Lives Through His People

The demand for justice has transcended protests. It has found its way to the prayer houses, the village streets, and even the temples. Pandals on Durga Puja and Kali Puja across Assam featured his portraits along with the gods. People lit candles for him, prayed for him. Some wept. Some stood in silent grimness.

From Barpeta to Jorhat, from Tinsukia to Dhubri—Assam stood together. Posters, banners and chalked blackboards conveyed a message:

"Justice for Zubeen Garg."

It's not a campaign anymore. It has become an emotion etched in the hearts of the people.

When the ashes of Zubeen Garg melted with the Brahmaputra waters today, something else became clear—Assam hasn't moved on and Assam will never move on until the truth is revealed. His tale may have come to an end, but his tale has not.

For millions, Zubeen wasn't a mere artist. He was courage. He was defiance. He was the voice of home. And today, when the river washed away his mortal remains, the people of Assam made a vow in silence:

"You gave us your voice. Now we will raise ours for you. We will not rest until you get justice."

Also Read: Government in Power Demands 'Justice For Zubeen Garg' – Is Assam Living a Political Joke?