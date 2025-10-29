Government in Power Demands 'Justice For Zubeen Garg' – Is Assam Living a Political Joke?

It has been more than a month since Assam lost its beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, yet the pain of his absence has only grown deeper. What began as grief has now turned into a powerful public movement. Every passing day, the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg grows louder, stronger and more relentless. From young students to elderly villagers, from artists to daily wage workers, people across Assam are united by one emotion: Zubeen must get justice.

Even in moments meant for celebration, the people of Assam have not let their voices fade. When Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Chhath Puja on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Tuesday, he was surrounded by devotees, not with greetings, but with a question that has shaken the state: “Will Zubeen Garg get justice?” Voices rose from the crowd--“We want justice for Zubeen!”--echoing through the riverbank. In response, the Chief Minister assured, “He will get justice.” But for the people, words are no longer enough; they want truth, they want answers.

This cry for justice is not limited to political rallies; it has become part of Assam’s cultural heartbeat. During Durga Puja and Kali Puja, pandals across the state were beautifully decorated, but this year, something was different. Alongside the idols of the goddess, pictures of Zubeen Garg stood tall, surrounded by flowers and tears. From Guwahati to the smallest towns, one message shone in bold letters: “Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Through days and nights, in rain and silence, people continue to raise their voices. They are demanding to know the truth of what happened on the day Assam lost its voice, its emotion, its Zubeen. The movement is no longer just a demand; it is a promise from the people to the artist they loved: they will not rest until justice is delivered.

‘Moi o Zubeen Anuragi, Ami o Zubeen Anuragi ’ -- Nothing but a BJP Meme Campaign in Assam

As the call for justice for Zubeen grew louder, thousands across Assam, ordinary citizens, artists, cultural figures, youth groups and opposition parties, took to the streets with one united demand: justice delayed is not justice denied. Protests intensified, rallies swept through towns and cities, and the people made it clear, they would not remain silent.

Amid this public outrage, the BJP Assam unit, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State President Dilip Saikia, launched a state-wide campaign titled “Moi O Zubeen, Ami O Zubeen” (“I am Zubeen, We are all Zubeen"). But instead of uniting people, the campaign backfired almost instantly. Social media erupted with criticism, and people questioned the very need for such a slogan, especially from a government already in power and responsible for ensuring justice.

Facing mounting backlash, the BJP hastily changed the campaign title to “Moi O Zubeen Anuragi, Ami O Zubeen Anuragi” (“I am a Zubeen fan, We are all Zubeen fans”). But by then, the damage had already been done. For many, this was not a heartfelt tribute; it was politics wrapped in emotion. Public anger only intensified, and the campaign was seen as an attempt to cash in on people’s sentiments rather than deliver justice.

At a time when people are already frustrated by the delay in justice, this political move by the BJP acted like fuel to a raging fire. For the people of Assam, Zubeen Garg is not just an artist; he is an emotion. And today, the demand for justice is no longer just a movement; it is a question of truth, accountability, and dignity.

To many, this so-called campaign looks less like a tribute and more like a political agenda.

Justice for Zubeen? BJP Govt Forgets It Is the Government

A so-called “Justice March” was organised by the BJP in Nalbari district as part of its campaign demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, and similar rallies have been carried out across other districts of Assam. Several ministers and party leaders have been seen actively participating in these marches, projecting them as a public movement. But on the ground, a strange reality is unfolding.

In Nalbari, many locals joined the march, but when some participants were asked by the media why they were protesting, they appeared clueless. One man openly admitted he had no idea what the rally was about—he said he was simply informed that a meeting was being held, so he came along. He had no knowledge of any demand for justice or even why the march was being held. This confusion among participants has sparked serious questions about the authenticity of the so-called people’s movement.

A similar scene played out in Mangaldoi, where another justice march was organised by BJP leaders. But this rally took a bizarre turn when a woman was heard shouting, “Simanta Shekhar must be hanged.” The intended slogan was supposed to be “Shyamanta and Shekhar must be hanged,” but her mistake exposed more than just a slip of the tongue. It reflected a troubling truth-- many of those marching seemed unaware of what they were shouting for, or even why. The entire exercise appeared forced and politically staged.

Netizens now believe it is nothing more than a political performance by the BJP government, using Zubeen Garg’s name for its own agenda, rather than genuinely fighting for justice.

Is BJP Admitting Its Own Failure?

Netizens have slammed the BJP over its recent stand, questioning how a government that is itself in power can demand justice for Zubeen Garg. Critics argue that if the BJP-led government is asking for justice, it indirectly admits its own failure to deliver justice in the first place.

Another serious question being raised is: if the ruling government is now seeking justice, then whom will the people approach in the future when they are denied justice? Will the public have to protest before the government for justice, while the government also demands the same from someone else?

This political irony has sparked widespread backlash from the public as well as opposition parties, who are calling it a complete failure of responsibility and governance.

