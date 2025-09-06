Health Department Official Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe in Guwahati

During a big anti-corruption campaign, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday caught a top government official red-handed while taking bribe money in his office in Guwahati.

As per officials, a complaint was made against Nabajyoti Deka, Senior Assistant, Directorate of Health Service, Hengrabari, Kamrup (M). The complaint, a doctor, accused Deka of accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 for clearing his pending arrear salary bill. The bribe was reduced to ₹10,000 later on.

Refusing to pay the bribe money, the complainant went to the Vigilance Directorate, which set a trap in the Health Directorate's Hengrabari office on Saturday. Deka was nabbed red-handed during the operation after he took ₹5,000 as part of the bribe money demanded. The ill-gotten money was seized from his hands in front of independent witnesses.

After the recovery, Deka was arrested on the spot. A case has been enrolled at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The officials confirmed that further legal proceedings are on.

Also Read: Assam CID Arrests Fugitive Accused in 2011 ICICI Bank Scam