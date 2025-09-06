Assam CID Arrests Fugitive Accused in 2011 ICICI Bank Scam

The Assam CID has arrested Manna Dev Ray, a key accused in a 2011 bank fraud case, more than 14 years after the offence was reported.

According to the CID, the case (Case No. 33/2011) involves a fraudulent cheque of Rs 48.5 lakh, reportedly issued by NASSCOM, New Delhi, and credited to M/S Pandora-F on May 14, 2011. Subsequently, Rs 47.5 lakh was transferred from Pandora-F’s account to Manna Dev Ray’s account in ICICI Bank on May 16, 2011. NASSCOM later clarified that it had not issued the cheque.

Efforts to apprehend Ray, a resident of Cooch Behar, were ongoing across Assam and Kolkata for over a decade. Today, CID successfully arrested him, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

This marks the fourth arrest in the case, with three other accused previously detained. Authorities said Ray is a habitual criminal with involvement in seven prior cases across India, including CBI (1), Kolkata (3), Telangana (1), Karnataka (1), and Assam (1).

The CID has assured continued investigation and action against other accomplices, if any, in the case.

