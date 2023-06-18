Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued in Guwahati

The capital city of Assam, Guwahati, experienced a significant amount of rainfall today, with precipitation reaching 44 mm. This sudden downpour has caused concerns among residents and authorities alike.
According to meteorological reports, the weather forecast for the upcoming days predicts even more intense rainfall. On Monday, the prediction indicates a substantial increase, with an expected 76 mm of rainfall. Tuesday's forecast is not far behind, with a projected 48 mm of rainfall.
Local authorities have issued an alert, urging residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Heavy rainfall can lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and potential risks of landslides in hilly areas.
In response to this alert, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has mobilized its teams to address any potential emergencies that may arise due to the heavy rainfall. They have advised citizens to avoid venturing out during downpours, to keep emergency numbers handy, and to stay tuned to local news channels for updates and instructions.
Furthermore, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been put on high alert to swiftly respond to any situations that require their intervention. They have deployed rescue teams equipped with necessary gear and equipment to ensure prompt assistance in case of emergencies.
The authorities have also requested people living in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding to relocate temporarily to safer locations until the weather situation improves. Schools and colleges have been advised to monitor the weather conditions closely and take necessary decisions regarding closures to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The heavy rainfall has also raised concerns among farmers and the agricultural community in the region. They have been advised to take preventive measures to protect their crops and livestock from potential damage caused by excessive rainfall.
Residents of Guwahati are urged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities. By remaining vigilant and taking necessary precautions, the impact of this heavy rainfall can be minimized, and everyone can stay safe during this challenging weather condition.
The local administration continues to monitor the situation closely and is prepared to take immediate action as needed. Stay tuned to our news channel for the latest updates on the weather conditions in Guwahati.