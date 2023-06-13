Assam To Witness Heavy Rainfall from Today

Amid the heavy rainfall, these are some probable impacts expected over the region:

· Poor visibility due to intense spells of rainfall, leading to traffic congestion

· Temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging on roads, uprooting of trees, and breaking of tree branches, leading to increased travel time

· Uprooting of trees may cause damage to power sector

· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures and partial damages to kutcha houses and huts

· Flash floods due to intense spells of rainfall

· Waterlogging and flooding in many parts of low-lying areas

· Landslides, mudslides, landslip very likely

· Damage to standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage