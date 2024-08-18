Heavy Rainfall Causes Artificial Flooding in Guwahati: IMD Predicts More Rain Ahead

Guwahati is once again grappling with artificial flooding, as several areas of the city remain submerged. Waterlogged streets have severely impacted daily life and transportation.
The main road in Panjabari, particularly the stretch in front of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, is fully flooded, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Similar flooding issues have also been reported in Hatigaon and a few other localities.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts generally cloudy skies for Guwahati today, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected until the next morning.
On Monday, the city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms, which may continue through Tuesday. Additionally, rain or thunderstorms are anticipated from Friday to Saturday.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 35.0°C, while the minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.0°C. The city has received 189.2 mm of rainfall so far this month, exceeding the normal rainfall of 168.8 mm.