Landslide Hits Barak-Guwahati Link Highway Again; Vehicular Movement Blocked

The National Highway 6, which connects Barak Valley to Guwahati and runs along the Indo-Bangladesh border, has been severely impacted by a series of landslides in the Kuliang area of Jaintia Hills District.
The most recent landslide occurred yesterday afternoon, blocking traffic and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. This follows a similar landslide in the same location last Monday and another incident on August 6, 2024.
Authorities from the National Highways Infrastructure (NHI) are actively working to clear the road by removing mud and stones to restore traffic flow.
Despite these efforts, the disruption continues to affect travel and transportation in the region. The cumulative impact of these three landslides over the past two weeks has significantly disrupted vehicular movement on this critical highway.