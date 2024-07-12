Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in Guwahati's Bonda

Following continuous rainfall on Thursday night, a landslide hit Guwahati's Bonda locality, reports said.
According to sources, a portion of the red soil from the hills collapsed onto the storage house of a resident named Samsul Rahman in Bonda's Amgaon.
As a result of the landlside, all valuables of the house were buried under the soil, sources said.
Fortunately, no human casaulty or injury was reported in the incident.
The village head arrived at the incident spot and assessed the situation. He also informed the district administration about the incident.