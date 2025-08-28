Heavy Rains Trigger Urban Deluge in Kamrup (M); One Dead, 39 Localities Submerged

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has been severely affected by urban floods following incessant rainfall, with three revenue circles—Dispur, Guwahati, and Sonapur—bearing the brunt of the situation.

According to reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 28 villages and 21 municipal wards have been affected, along with 39 localities across the district. Some of the worst-hit areas include Rukminigaon, Juripar, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon-Sijubari, Fancy Bazaar, Maligaon, Ambari, Chandmari, Lachit Nagar, Boragaon, Gootanagar, and Ulubari.

Tragically, one life was lost in the past 24 hours, identified as Lt. Ashok Sarma under the Sonapur Revenue Circle. No cases of missing persons have been reported so far.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway. Boats with SDRF personnel have been deployed in Rukminigaon, Juripar, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, and Gotanagar (Maligaon) to evacuate stranded residents. Volunteers of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (M), have also been pressed into service to assist in response operations. Pumps have been activated in all inundated areas under Dispur Revenue Circle to drain out floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert forecasting moderate rainfall of up to 6 cm within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Guwahati city. The warning has been widely disseminated to the public through SMS, social media platforms, and a press release, urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Emergency helplines are functional with toll-free numbers at the District Emergency Operation Centre (1077) and the State Emergency Operation Centre (1070/1079) for assistance.

