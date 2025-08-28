"Want Permanent Solution to Jorabat Flood Crisis", Demands Students’ Union

Jorabat continues to reel under severe waterlogging, with the situation worsening to the point where boats were seen on the highway instead of vehicles after a spell of rain on Wednesday. The floods have already claimed two lives in the 10th Mile and 15th Mile areas.

The Jorabat Unit Students’ Union has strongly criticised both the Assam and Meghalaya governments, accusing them of engaging in a blame game instead of providing concrete solutions. The union also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action and solve this problem.

Rinku Deka, President of the Jorabat Students’ Union, said, “We want a permanent solution to the flood crisis in Jorabat. This blame game between the Assam and Meghalaya governments will no longer be tolerated. The Jorabat Students’ Union has been submitting memorandums for the last five years, yet nothing has been done. There is no proper drainage system, no dustbins for shops in the locality, and as a result, floodwaters have engulfed the area. Yesterday, we saw boats instead of vehicles on the highway. In Jorabat’s 10th Mile, one man even lost his life. Why are the authorities still silent despite witnessing this disastrous situation? Why is the government busy doing politics instead of addressing people’s suffering? We urge Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action and solve this problem once and for all.”