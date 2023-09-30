Heavy Storm and Rain Cause Massive Damage in Guwahati’s Amingaon

Guwahati’s Amingaon witnessed havoc caused by heavy storm and rain, with locals bearing the brunt of the destruction on Saturday.
The fierce storm resulted in significant damage, primarily due to a massive tree collapsing onto houses.
According to sources, a collapsing tree left four houses severely damaged, with family members receiving injuries, including childre.
At least four children sustained severe injuries during the incident.
Thankfully, several other individuals narrowly escaped harm. The widespread destruction was predominantly due to the impact of the tree falling on the houses.