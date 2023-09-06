Assam: Man Goes Missing in Goalpara After Boat Capsizes Due to Storm

One person has reportedly gone missing after a boat capsized in Goalpara district of Assam.
The incident occurred at Dakaidal village of Goalpara on Wednesday. The missing man has been identified as Munnaf Ali, sources said.
According to information, a heavy storm hit the area while Ali was fishing along with four of his friends. This resulted in the boat capsizing in the water body.
Reportedly, the four persons securely reached the banks, however, Ali was get untraceable.
Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are currently conducting rescue operations to trace the missing person.
In another incident, a woman was severely injured after a massive tree fell over her house during a huge storm that hit Kheroni in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district. The woman has been identified as Radha Rani Dey of Amtala village.