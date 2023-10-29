Heinous! Photographer at Kamakhya Temple Rapes Minor Girl Near VIP Car Parking

A nine-year old girl was allegedly raped by a photographer based at Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills in Guwahati city.
The incident was reported last night near the VIP car parking outside the Kamakhya Temple.
According to sources, the photographer identified as Nayan Haloi was accused of raping the minor girl in front of her mother.
For the past few months, the victim girl and her mother had been begging outside the Kamakhya Temple; they used to camp under the foot over bridge.
Meanwhile, the victim’s mother approached the Kamakhya police outpost for help and has also lodged an FIR against the accused.
The city police on Sunday apprehended the accused for further interrogation.
On the other hand, the Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has refrained from commenting anything on the matter.