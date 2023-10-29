Careless Doctor Leaves Patient Halfway Through Gallstone Surgery in Barpeta

In bizarre incident at Binapani Nursing Home in Barpeta Road, an irresponsible doctor allegedly abandoned a female patient who was undergoing through surgery procedure for gall bladder stone for the last month.
The female patient identified as Rausnara Ahmed (60) of Sat Bainer Tup in Barpeta Road was being operated by surgery specialist doctor namely Abuleis Mustak Ahmed at the said nursing home, however, looking into her complications the doctor later backed off from performing the surgery and suggested the family members of the patient to take her to Barpeta Medical College Hospital.
It is noteworthy to mention that the operation was supposed to be performed through laparoscopic method, thus, the patient had to go through two small incisions on her body for the surgery.
Owing to this, tension prevailed at the nursing home over the sudden escape of the doctor by referring the patient to Barpeta Medical College Hospital.
Following the incident, Barpeta road police reached the spot after the situation became increasingly tensed.
Meanwhile, one Arup Kalita, a doctor of the Department of Obstetrics at Barpeta Road FRU also serving in the said nursing home, reached there after Dr Abulais's escaped the spot, but after witnessing the public outrage, he refused to comment saying he was unaware anything about the incident.
Locals in Barpeta Road appear to be dissatisfied with recurring allegations of patients reportedly being victimized at Binapani Nursing Home in Barpeta Road town.
A section of Patients' attendants have also accused the nursing home's management of charging Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for each surgery, despite the fact that the surgeries are covered by Ayushman card.