Hemchandra Baruah’s 191st Birth Anniversary Observed at Gauhati University

Assam today commemorated the 191st birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruahh, the revered “Ojā of the Assamese Language”, whose tireless efforts and scholarship helped shape Assamese into a rich, classical, and enduring language. His contributions laid the foundational stones of modern Assamese literature, making him one of the most distinguished torchbearers in its glorious journey.

Across the state, various institutions and organisations observed the occasion with tributes, discussions, and awareness programmes.

At Gauhati University, a homage ceremony was held at the site of Hemchandra Baruah’s statue. The programme also marked Anti-Superstition Day, organised by the Elora Science Forum, highlighting the scientific temperament championed by the scholar. The event was anchored by Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin.

Following the tribute, participants lit lamps and offered floral homage at the statue. Among those present were Managing Director of Pratidin Media Network, Rishi Baruah; Professor Chandan Kumar Goswami, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Gauhati University; Elora Science Forum President Manoranjan Sharma; secretary Manoj Roy; several members of the Forum; and university students.

More than fifty participants attended the event, including Pratidin Time Joint Editor Sunit Kumar Bhuyan; Professor Dilip Bora, HoD of MIL at Gauhati University; and Prabal Sharma, General Secretary of the GU Postgraduate Students’ Union.

Addressing the gathering, Elora Science Forum president Manoranjan Sharma spoke about Hemchandra Baruah’s scientific outlook and his lasting influence on Assamese intellectual traditions. He also praised the Sadin–Pratidin group for its continued efforts in upholding social and national responsibilities.

Veteran journalist Prakash Mahanta expressed gratitude to the Elora Science Forum for spreading Hemchandra Baruah’s rational and scientific values across Assam. Professor Dilip Bora also endorsed the need to take Baruah’s progressive ideas deeper into rural areas.

Professor Chandan Kumar Goswami appreciated the cooperation of the university authorities, the Postgraduate Students’ Union, and the students of the university hostels in ensuring the successful conduct of the event.

Through these statewide observances, Assam reaffirmed its admiration for Hemchandra Baruah, a scholar whose vision, intellect, and devotion continue to guide the Assamese language and society.