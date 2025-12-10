Sivasagar Observes 191st Birth Anniversary of Language Scholar Hemchandra Baruah

The 191st birth anniversary of eminent Assamese linguist and scholar Hemchandra Baruah was celebrated with reverence across Assam today. Born in 1835 at Rajabahor village in Sivasagar district to Muktaram Baruah, Hemchandra Baruah is fondly remembered as one of the key architects of Assamese literature.

Widely hailed as the “Ojā of the Assamese Language,” Hemchandra Baruah authored the iconic Hemkosh dictionary, considered the first etymological dictionary in Assamese. Although he passed away in 1896, Hemkosh was published posthumously in 1900 and remains a cornerstone of Assamese linguistic heritage.

Recognised as a devoted servant of the Assamese language and literature, Hemchandra Baruah sowed the seeds of modern Assamese prose and helped lay its literary foundation.

On this auspicious occasion, several organisations—including the Sivasagar Newspaper Hawkers’ Association, Elora Science Forum (Sivasagar branch), and the Hemchandra Baruah Road Traders’ Association—jointly organised commemorative events.

A floral tribute and lamp-lighting ceremony were held this morning at the bust of Hemchandra Baruah in Sivasagar town. This was followed by a memorial meeting attended by distinguished personalities such as Rongpur Sahitya Sabha president Hem Baruah, Dilip Phukan, writer Sonaram Baruah, and Raju Nath, secretary of the Hemchandra Baruah Road Traders’ Association, among others.

The speakers reflected on the life, contributions, and enduring legacy of the legendary linguist whose work continues to guide and enrich Assamese language and culture.