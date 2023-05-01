‘Hemkosh’ To Inspire Other Dictionaries To Come Up in Braille Version: Assam Guv

Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah on Monday received the official certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making achievement of Hemkosh as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary.

It took a total of 90,640 words for the Braille version of the bilingual dictionary ‘Hemkosh’, the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language to create history and enter the famed Guinness Book of World Records on April 24.

The process of creating the record began on April 20 (Thursday) and went on till April 22 (Saturday) at the Government of Assam Braille Press at Latakata in Guwahati’s Basistha area. The entire process to print the Braille version of the ‘Hemkosh’ dictionary began last year when Jayanta Baruah had the idea to carry forward the family legacy and make it inclusive for the visually impaired people. Jayanta Baruah comes from the family of Hemchandra Baruah, who is known for having compiled the first ever version of Hemkosh in the early 20th century.