Hengrabari Death Case: Deceased's ‘Lover’ Rahul Likely to be Booked for Abetment

The Guwahati police likely to arrest one Rahul Hazarika, the lover of Anushka Saikia, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence in Guwahati's Hengrabari area last Sunday.
As per reports, Rahul might be arrested under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which states that a person who has allegedly encouraged a victim to commit suicide shall be liable for imprisonment.
The Dispur police summoned Rahul today for questioning after learning about Anushka's social media status before her death.
Surprisingly, the post was removed from the profile hours later.
Earlier, Junu Borah, the domestic maid of deceased Anushka Saikia on Tuesday made shocking revelations to the Dispur police upon her interrogation.
The maid-servant in her version stated that before Anushka’s death, a clash broke out between her and her lover Rahul regarding some other boy.
The scuffle erupted between both of them in front of a wine shop, Junu revealed.
However, the exact location of the where the fight erupted has not been ascertained yet by the police.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Anushka had earlier messaged Rahul that she would commit suicide. However, Rahul ignored her message and did not reply.