Hengrabari Woman Death: Family Reaches Guwahati, Demands Justice

A Dhemaji woman's decaying body was found at a rented space in Guwahati's Hengrabari recently. On Saturday, the family members of the deceased woman arrived at the Dispur Police Station seeking justice.
Manasi Konwar Kachari was found dead by her landlord after perceiving foul smell coming from her room.
The police suspect it to be a case of homicide. Notably, the deceased, a married woman, had no contact with her husband for the last seven to eight years.
The rented room at house number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari was reportedly visited by several men from time to time.
The rent for her space was also paid by one Prasanta Roy through an online transaction using GPay to the landlord. Police suspect him to be one of the men who frequented her.
The investigating police are now trying to establish contact with Roy as further details of the case are yet to be unfolded.
It may be noted that the half-decayed body of a woman was found in Guwahati's Hengrabari on Thursday (August 8). The body was discovered after foul smell started emanating from the room.
The time of death was not immediately established, though it was estimated that the woman died some time ago. After a foul smell started coming from the room where she lived, the landlord peeked through the window to witness the decaying body lying on the floor.
Soon the authorities were informed and the local police and magistrate reached the site. The cause of the death was also not clear and the body was sent for autopsy by the police.
Meanwhile, the police also recovered several documents belonging to her along with her mobile phone. An investigation into the matter was launched.