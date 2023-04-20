Hepatitis A Outbreak in North Guwahati: CM Sarma Reviews Water Quality

Following the death of at least seven people in two weeks at Amingaon in North Guwahati due to a Hepatitis A outbreak in the area, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the spot and reviewed the water quality in the area along with officials from the Railways and PHED (Public Health Engineering Department).

The chief minister directed the concerned officials to deploy a medical team from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Amingaon and neighboring areas to conduct a thorough health check-up of all the people and asked the officials to ensure infection prevention and control measures are strictly adhered to.

CM Sarma also visited Loco Colony, Amingaon to offer condolences to a family whose members passed away due to Hepatitis A.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that seven people have died so far due to Hepatitis A and stated, "I have interacted with the Railways and Public Health Department and also checked the water quality. A new scheme for water supply needs to be prepared, and proper medical treatment must also be ensured. We will do everything."

CM Sarma also informed that the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) water supply scheme in North Guwahati is likely to be completed by May this year, however, there are still certain issues in Amingaon that require attention.

He also added that more two to three schemes will be completed within the next 2-3 months.

Meanwhile, officials from the health department informed that mass screening is underway, and 37 persons have tested positive for the Hepatitis A virus.

Each of them is undergoing treatment, and people are urged to be alert and ensure proper hygiene.

One must note that Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that spreads through contaminated food or water or contact with an infected person.

As per reports, the first death amid Hepatitis A outbreak occurred on April 6 where one Priti Barman (34) died at GMCH.

Two days later, on April 8, a 16-year-old girl succumbed to the infection in a private hospital in the city.

The third victim, Biswajit Barman (30), Priti's brother-in-law, died at GMCH on April 17.

The fourth patient to die, Shyamal Halder (44), was from the nearby Hathat colony. Although one more death have been reported as per source but has not confirmed officially as of now.