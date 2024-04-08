Heroin Trafficker Held In Guwahati's Khanapara, 31 Containers Seized

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking within the city, authorities seized 31 containers of heroin during a targeted operation led by Basistha Police in Guwahati on Monday.
Following the drug haul, the officials informed that the total weight of the confiscated heroin was approximately 40 grams.
During the anti-narcotics raid carried out at Guwahati's Khanapara, the police arrested a drug trafficker named Ashok Saha.
In addition to the heroin seizure, two mobile phones were also apprehended from his possession during the operation, further aiding authorities in their investigation.
Last month, the special task force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended two habitual drug peddlers including a woman, and recovered a significant quantity of heroin from their possession in Guwahati.
Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted at the Khanapara bus stand by an STF team this afternoon. The two drug peddlers were apprehended in the raid and 61 grams of heroin was seized from their possession.
Reportedly, 47 vials containing heroin, 10 empty plastic containers, a mobile phone and Rs 2,060 cash was recovered from their possession.