Heroin Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized In Kamrup's Amingaon; 2 Held

In a huge drug haul, Rs 4 crore worth of heroin was seized in North Guwahati's Amingaon in a late night raid. Two individuals were apprehended during the anti-narcotics operation on Thursday.
The operation was led by Assam police's STF with ASP Kalyan Pathak acting on specific inputs of a smuggling bid going down, according to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the CPRO of Assam Police.
A raiding party was organised and during the operation, a truck with registration AS 28 AC 1042 was trailed from Shillong bypass and intercepted and searched in Amingaon, Kamrup.
42 soap cases of narcotics weighing around 588 grams were found concealed in a hidden compartment inside the truck's front hood. According to officials, the truck was coming from Mizoram's Champhai town and was meant to be delivered in Assam's Barpeta.
The seized drugs were estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore in the international illicit markets. Meanwhile, two persons — the driver and co-pilot of the truck — were arrested by the STF. They have been identified as Mofiz Uddin and Lalchan Badsha. They have been processed for further legal action.
Earlier on Monday, authorities arrested three individuals following the seizure of 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district. The confiscated drugs, with an estimated market value of Rs 42 crore, were reportedly intended for distribution across the country via Guwahati.
Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, informed that the accused had attempted to transport the narcotics from Mizoram's Champhai district. "We received intelligence last night indicating that a vehicle carrying narcotics was en route from Champhai," he stated.