High-Profile FIR Filed Over Zubeen Garg’s Death | Read Here

Two residents of Guwahati have formally filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the suspicious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, urging the police to conduct a detailed investigation into all aspects surrounding the incident.

The FIR, submitted to the Officer-in-Charge of Hatigaon Police Station, was lodged by Palash Ranjan Baruah of Garchuk and Abhijeet Sharma of Zoo Road. The complaint alleges that the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death may not have been natural and calls for a thorough probe into possible criminal negligence, concealment, and conspiracy.

Key Points for Investigation Highlighted in the FIR:

Circumstances of Death: Police are urged to investigate the exact conditions of Zubeen Garg’s passing in Singapore to determine if there was any foul play or suspicious activity. Role of Manager Siddhartha Sharma: Allegations include possible illegal retention of the deceased’s property and mobile devices, management of unusually large financial transactions, and unauthorized posting of content on social media. Involvement of Other Individuals: Shyam Kanu Mahanta and others who attended the North-East Festival with the deceased are called to be examined for potential negligence, coercion, or participation in criminal conspiracy. Misuse of Public Funds: The FIR requests a probe into possible irregularities in the organization of the North-East Festival, including unauthorized participation of persons without relevant roles. Financial Transactions and ED Investigation: Authorities are asked to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) if necessary, to investigate potential financial misconduct or misappropriation connected to the deceased and the festival. Collection and Preservation of Evidence: The FIR stresses the need to secure all available evidence, including electronic data, social media posts, video footage, and financial records, to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The complainants have urged the police to register the FIR immediately and initiate a thorough investigation to bring any guilty parties to justice, ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of this high-profile case.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 7:30 AM on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said that the post-mortem would be completed before the cremation ceremony, allowing fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

CM Sarma had asked Garima Saikia Saikia Garg, wife of singer Zubeen Garg, whether the family wished for another post-mortem to be conducted in Guwahati. In response, Garima said they had no objection if the government decided to proceed. Following this, the state government has announced that a post-mortem of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg will be conducted tomorrow at 7:30 AM at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

