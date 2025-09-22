Gaurav Gogoi Opposes Zubeen Garg’s Second Post-Mortem, Calls Govt Negligent

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi has expressed his objection to the decision to conduct a second post-mortem on the late singer Zubeen Garg, just hours before his spiritual final rites.

In a statement issued today, Gogoi said that after the deceased artist’s body was brought from Singapore, the post-mortem should have been conducted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIMS), New Delhi. He added that the government’s negligence in this regard was unacceptable.

Gogoi further stated that the post-mortem could have been conducted later in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, September 21, without disrupting the funeral arrangements. Conducting a second post-mortem just hours before the cremation, he said, fails to show due spiritual respect to the late artist.

Emphasising the spiritual significance of the matter, Gogoi urged the government to consider it carefully. He also expressed concern over how the investigation process is being handled and called for it to proceed in a proper manner.

Earlier in the evening, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 7:30 AM on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said that the post-mortem would be completed before the cremation ceremony, allowing fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

CM Sarma had asked Garima Saikia Garg, wife of singer Zubeen Garg, whether the family wished for another post-mortem to be conducted in Guwahati. In response, Garima Saikia Garg said they had no objection if the government decided to proceed. Following this, the state government has announced that a post-mortem of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg will be conducted tomorrow at 7:30 AM at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

