High-Speed Bike Rams Into Tempo on Guwahati Flyover, Two Injured

A high-speed collision between a motorcycle and a tempo on the Supermarket Flyover in Guwahati late at night left two people injured. The accident occurred when a speeding motorcycle, bearing registration number AS 01 FQ 4186, crashed into a stationary tempo (AS 01 BC 3192) that was parked on the flyover for ongoing painting work.

According to reports, the tempo, which was carrying painting materials, was parked on the flyover when the motorcycle, approaching at high speed, rammed into it. The impact was severe, leaving both the motorcyclist and the tempo driver injured. The tempo driver has been identified as Amer Ali.

Emergency services rushed both injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene, took control of the situation, and seized both vehicles.