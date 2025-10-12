"Himanta Biswa Sarma, Beware”: Hundreds Protest in Guwahati Against Land Evictions

Hundreds of people from across Assam gathered in Guwahati's Chachal today for a massive “Adhikar Samabesh”, organized by the Bhumi Adhikar Joutho Sangram Samiti, to protest land evictions and alleged illegal land transfers to corporate entities.

The demonstrators paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg by playing his iconic songs as a mark of respect, blending cultural expression with political activism. The protest comes amid growing public outrage over the state government’s handling of indigenous land rights and the displacement of marginalized communities.

Subrata Talukdar of Bhumi Adhikar Joutho Sangram Samiti, speaking criticized the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. “Those who have suffered the most are the indigenous people. The government has handed bighas of tribal land to corporate giants like Adani and Ambani. The administration must provide proper land pattas and immediately halt these illegal evictions,” he asserted.

Another demonstrator from Kaziranga added, “Our lands are being taken for hotels and corporate projects. Women have been left vulnerable in microfinance schemes. Everyone must unite — Himanta Biswa Sarma, beware.”

The protest also saw the presence of notable intellectuals, including Hiren Gohain, signaling broad-based support for the movement.