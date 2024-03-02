Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Kar Bhawan in Guwahati

Taking to platform 'X', the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote, "To ensure smooth functioning of the State's Tax Dept, HCM Dr @himantabiswa inaugurated the newly built Kar Bhawan in Guwahati today, as part of the #VikasYatra celebrations."

"The building, equipped with modern amenities and power saving tools, will aid the officers in enhancing efficiency and serving the interests of the State," the CMO added.