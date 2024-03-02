Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Kar Bhawan in Guwahati

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat' programme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new Kar Bhawan in Guwahati's Ganeshguri on Saturday.
The 10-storey building is well equipped with modern amenities and power saving tools to aid officers in enhancing efficiency.
Taking to platform 'X', the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote, "To ensure smooth functioning of the State's Tax Dept, HCM Dr @himantabiswa inaugurated the newly built Kar Bhawan in Guwahati today, as part of the #VikasYatra celebrations."
"The building, equipped with modern amenities and power saving tools, will aid the officers in enhancing efficiency and serving the interests of the State," the CMO added.
As part of the VikasYatra celebrations, this inauguration reflects the government's dedication to infrastructure development and administrative excellence.
The Kar Bhawan, built at a total cost of Rs 112.52 crore consists of the office of the Commissioner of Taxes, three divisional offices, four group offices, appeal, recovery, and Agricultural Income Tax. CM Sarma thanked the Public Works Department for construction of the new Kar Bhawan.
He appealed the Public Works Department to focus on new concepts of construction. He stressed on the construction of buildings that consume less electricity. He further advised to use solar lights in each building.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Around 500 employees can work in this office. I appeal to the Public Works Department to construct buildings which can consume less electricity."
The Assam Chief Minister further said that,"6 lakh 43 crore is the estimated GDP for Assam this year. If our tax ratio is accurate with the GDP, it shows that everyone is working efficiently. In comparison to last year, the GDP increased by 1 lakh crore this year."
Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog were among other dignitaries who were part of the inauguration ceremony.