Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he will file a defamation case and take necessary action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, CM Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on April 14.

The Assam Chief Minister said, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is a defamatory tweet. I don’t want to respond to it for the time being due to the preparations for the arrival of Modi ji in Guwahati for the occasion of Bohag Bihu on April 14th. But once PM Modi’s Assam visit concludes, there will be a defamatory case filed against him.”

On Saturday Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that the Congress leaders switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were a mere distraction.

“They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!” Gandhi said in a tweet. The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, to spell Adani.

Meanwhile, while addressing the press conference, CM Sarma also said that he is waiting for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s invitation.

“I am still waiting for the invitation from Arvind Kejriwal. I want to demystify Kejriwal’s statement that how 12 lakh jobs were provided to unemployed youths in Delhi when the sanctioned staff is only 1.5 lakhs there,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While addressing a public rally during his visit to Guwahati on April 2, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he had provided as many as 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youths in New Delhi in the last eight years of his tenure.