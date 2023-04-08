‘Will Meet in Court’, Replies Assam CM to Rahul Gandhi’s Adani Tweet

Earlier, on Saturday Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that the Congress leaders switching to BJP was a mere distraction.

“They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!” Gandhi said in a tweet. The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, to spell Adani.

In March, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning whose Rs 20,000 crores has gone into industrialist Gautam Adani’s shell companies as he himself couldn’t have generated the amount. Rahul also questioned Gautam Adani’s relationship with PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul said, “A few weeks back in parliament where I asked the prime minister a very specific set of questions. Question no. 1 ₹20,000 crore are in shell companies owned by business tycoon Adani, he could not have generated this money. He is into infrastructure business, where did this money come from? Whose money is it? These companies are working in the defence sector and there is also a Chinese national involved in this, why is nobody asking the question who is this Chinese national?”

Rahul claimed to have shown a set of proof including the picture of prime minister relaxing with Adani in a private plane in the parliament. The former Wayanad MP also mentioned that he would continue asking the question about the PM Modi-Adani relationship.