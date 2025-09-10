Historic First: Dr. Subhash Khanna Perform Robotic Surgeries from 2,000 km Away

In a landmark achievement for Assam’s healthcare sector, doctors have successfully carried out two complex remote robotic surgeries from nearly 2,000 kilometers away, a first for the entire Northeast region.

The breakthrough was made possible by renowned surgeon Professor Subhash Khanna and his team at Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, Guwahati. Using the Made-in-India SSI Mantra Robotic System, the team successfully removed gallbladders of two patients through robotic surgery, with the lead surgeon controlling the robot from Gurugram, almost 1,950 kilometers away.

The two patients, Anupama Barua and Sakshi Pandey, who underwent the pioneering procedures, are now fully recovered. Both were present at a press conference organized at Swagat Hospital, Maligaon, on Wednesday, along with their families who expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff for making the “impossible seem possible.”

The entire process was made feasible with advanced tele-connectivity. Gurugram-based expert Shri Abhivesh and Guwahati-based coordinator Binay Hazarika ensured seamless technical integration, supported by Airtel’s high-speed network. The system achieved an impressive latency of just 40 milliseconds, faster than the required standards, enabling safe and precise surgery.

Supporting Dr. Khanna in the operating theatre were Swagat Hospital doctors Dr. Arindam Barua, Dr. Pranab Das, and Dr. Supriya Choudhury, while Dr. Koninika Das led the anaesthesia team. Robotic scrub nurses Vidya Devi, Alwanisha, Beena, Lipika and biotechnician Jintu also played crucial roles in the operation.

Hospital Director Professor Dr. Swagata Khanna supervised the entire surgical process remotely from Gurugram.

Speaking at the press meet, Dr. Subhash Khanna said, “Convincing patients to undergo such a new and innovative procedure is never easy. I am grateful to the two patients who trusted me even though I was not physically present with them. This success shows how tele-connectivity can now bring world-class healthcare to patients anywhere on the globe.”

He also highlighted that many leading corporate hospitals in India have not yet adopted this technology, making the success at Swagat Super Speciality Hospital particularly significant.

The impact of this achievement for Assam and the Northeast is profound. Patients can now undergo advanced surgeries without the burden of expensive and time-consuming travel. For soldiers and civilians living in remote border areas, this development offers new hope.

Professor Khanna’s leadership has placed Assam at the forefront of cutting-edge surgical innovation in India, opening new horizons for the state’s medical infrastructure. The surgeries were conducted with meticulous planning, strong technical support, and full approval from ethical committees, ensuring both patient safety and clinical viability.