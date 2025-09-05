Rising HIV Cases in Hojai District: Health Officials Urge Urgent Testing

A concerning rise in HIV-positive cases has been reported in Assam’s Hojai District over the past few months. A total of 27 people were found to be HIV positive between April and June, including a pregnant woman.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Basudev Malakar, Principal of Hojai Civil Hospital, said, “A total of 495 men were tested for the HIV virus, of which 26 tested positive. Additionally, 882 pregnant women were screened, and one tested positive.”

Dr. Malakar noted that the increase in cases is primarily due to unprotected drug use and unprotected sexual contact with HIV-infected individuals, which have reportedly been rising in the community.

He urged, “Individuals who use unsterilized needles or other drug-related instruments should get tested immediately at the hospital. The reported cases represent only a fraction of the actual numbers, which could be much higher. HIV testing at civil hospitals is completely free of charge.”

He also advised, “Patients diagnosed with the virus should take necessary precautions and avoid putting others at risk of infection.”

To address the situation, Dr. Malakar stated that several health camps for free HIV testing and awareness will be organised across the Hojai District. “These camps will be set up with the support of health officials and local MLAs. People are advised to follow safety measures and get tested if they experience any symptoms,” he added.

Dr. Malakar further appealed to the community to cooperate with health authorities to prevent the further spread of this deadly virus.