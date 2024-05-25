Historic Heat Wave: Guwahati Records Second Highest Max Temp in May in 64 Years!

Regional Heatwave Impact

Guwahati isn’t alone in this fiery ordeal. Neighboring cities have also reported soaring temperatures. Silchar and Itanagar both hit a scorching 40.0°C and 40.1°C respectively, matching Guwahati's searing conditions.

Dibrugarh endured a sweltering 38.8°C, while Tezpur wasn’t far behind at 39.5°C. Dhubri recorded a hot 38.2°C, and Lakhimpur faced a blistering 39.2°C. Jorhat experienced a high of 37.5°C.

Agartala, on the other hand, was among the hottest, matching Lakhimpur’s 39.2°C.

Even the cooler climes of the northeastern hill stations weren’t spared. Shillong, usually known for its mild weather, saw temperatures rise to an unusually warm 28.1°C. Kohima recorded 28.9°C, and Imphal reached 31.3°C.