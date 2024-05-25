Historic Heat Wave: Guwahati Records Second Highest Max Temp in May in 64 Years!

In a scorching turn of events, Guwahati has sizzled its way into the record books, registering an all-time second highest maximum temperature of 40.1°C this Saturday. This blistering heat wave, predicted accurately by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, marks the hottest May day the city has seen in 64 years.
The previous record of 40.3°C was set on May 1, 1960, a benchmark that seemed unassailable until today. This temperature spike is a significant leap, highlighting the intensity of the current heat wave sweeping across the region.
Regional Heatwave Impact
Guwahati isn’t alone in this fiery ordeal. Neighboring cities have also reported soaring temperatures. Silchar and Itanagar both hit a scorching 40.0°C and 40.1°C respectively, matching Guwahati's searing conditions.
Dibrugarh endured a sweltering 38.8°C, while Tezpur wasn’t far behind at 39.5°C. Dhubri recorded a hot 38.2°C, and Lakhimpur faced a blistering 39.2°C. Jorhat experienced a high of 37.5°C.
Agartala, on the other hand, was among the hottest, matching Lakhimpur’s 39.2°C.
Even the cooler climes of the northeastern hill stations weren’t spared. Shillong, usually known for its mild weather, saw temperatures rise to an unusually warm 28.1°C. Kohima recorded 28.9°C, and Imphal reached 31.3°C.
Unprecedented Heatwave Alert
Meteorologists attribute this extreme weather to a combination of global climate change and localized weather patterns. The IMD had issued a heatwave warning earlier on Friday, which has now proven alarmingly accurate.
Local residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and keep cool to prevent heat-related illnesses.
During Saturday afternoon, some individuals and organizations in the state were observed distributing water in affected areas to assist the public in dealing with these extreme conditions.
Stay tuned for more updates as Guwahati and its neighboring regions navigate this historic heatwave.